Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The group performing to local residents in Riogordo. SUR
Erasmus+ students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland
Culture

Erasmus+ students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland

The group from the Valkeakoski City Theatre visited the Axarquía and the city and performed in front of an audience of Riogordo residents

Jennie Rhodes

Riogordo

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 10:48

A visit to Malaga province at the end of April by a group from the Valkeakoski City Theatre in Finland, organised by Asociación Cultural Augmenters, a non-profit Finnish-Spanish cultural association based in Andalucía, was "a big success," according to organisers.

The group stayed in Riogordo in the Axarquía and visited Malaga city and other towns and villages in the province. "The group loved it here and they are planning to come here next year for seventy-fifth El Paso. They loved Riogordo and the activities we organised for them," Kristian Kaarna from Augmenters told SUR in English.

The visit formed part of an Erasmus+ learning mobility program. "The five-day learning period took place in the village of Riogordo and the city of Malaga. During the trip, participants explored local culture, traditions, and nature, but above all, the focus was on building intercultural understanding and dialogue through shared artistic experiences," explained Kaarna. The actors and musicians from Valkeakoski performed at Riogordos's Casa de La Plaza in front of an audience of local residents.

SUR

The programme formed part of Valkeakoski’s Erasmus+ adult education initiative for 2023–2027, which supports international training and exchanges for both staff and adult learners. The aim is to support student well-being through culture, art, and events, to enhance skills, and to strengthen European identity and cultural understanding.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  4. 4 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  5. 5 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  7. 7 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  8. 8 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  9. 9 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Erasmus+ students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland