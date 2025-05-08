Erasmus+ students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland

Jennie Rhodes Riogordo Thursday, 8 May 2025, 10:48 Compartir

A visit to Malaga province at the end of April by a group from the Valkeakoski City Theatre in Finland, organised by Asociación Cultural Augmenters, a non-profit Finnish-Spanish cultural association based in Andalucía, was "a big success," according to organisers.

The group stayed in Riogordo in the Axarquía and visited Malaga city and other towns and villages in the province. "The group loved it here and they are planning to come here next year for seventy-fifth El Paso. They loved Riogordo and the activities we organised for them," Kristian Kaarna from Augmenters told SUR in English.

The visit formed part of an Erasmus+ learning mobility program. "The five-day learning period took place in the village of Riogordo and the city of Malaga. During the trip, participants explored local culture, traditions, and nature, but above all, the focus was on building intercultural understanding and dialogue through shared artistic experiences," explained Kaarna. The actors and musicians from Valkeakoski performed at Riogordos's Casa de La Plaza in front of an audience of local residents.

Zoom SUR

The programme formed part of Valkeakoski’s Erasmus+ adult education initiative for 2023–2027, which supports international training and exchanges for both staff and adult learners. The aim is to support student well-being through culture, art, and events, to enhance skills, and to strengthen European identity and cultural understanding.