Environmental group GENA - Ecologistas en Acción has filed a complaint with Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, denouncing the proliferation of "illegal" settlements in the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs area. They have warned of the presence of dozens of motorhomes near the N-340 coastal road, as well as people squatting in abandoned houses and camping on the beaches, which they argue is "causing considerable environmental damage" to the area.