Enjoy the beach assisted bathing service available on Rincón de la Victoria beach The scheme, which is run by the Red Cross, will be operated in the Los Claros area of Torre de Benagalbón

Rincón de la Victoria town hall started its summer assisted swimming service on Thursday 1 June. 'Disfruta la Playa' (enjoy the beach) is run by the town’s Red Cross and can be accessed by homes and centres with users who have reduced mobility, as well as associations, families and individuals.

The acting mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado valued "the important work being done by the Red Cross offering the possibility for people with reduced mobility to enjoy our beaches during the summer season”. He went on to say, “Without the action of the Red Cross this service would not be possible".

Red Cross Rincon de la Victoria social worker, Julia Merino, explained that the service “aims to improve the quality of life of these people, and offer the experience and enjoyment of swimming in the sea, as well as promoting social integration and interpersonal relationships”.

The service will be available Monday to Friday from 4pm to 8pm until 31 August at the accessibility point in Torre de Benagalbón (Los Claros area), which this year has new facilities, toilets, a hut for storing equipment, tables and adapted showers. The equipment for access to the water consists of three amphibious chairs and life jackets. A hoist is also available.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall’s beaches department allocates an annual budget of 6,324.99 euros to the Red Cross to run the service consisting of an instructor, volunteers and maintenance of material. To access the service contact Red Cross (Cruz Roja) Rincón de la Victoria at 6 Calle Limonero or by telephone: 952 972 399.