Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Torrox

Eastern Costa del Sol town amends PGOU to allow for industrial growth

According to Torrox mayor Óscar Medina, the town "continues to grow at a rapid pace in all areas and leads the demographic growth in Andalucía, ahead of other towns on the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella, Estepona, and Benalmádena"

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:35

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has modified its General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) to develop new industrial land on the coast.

The change was approved during a council meeting on Monday 27 October, to allow for development on both sides of the A-7207, the access road that connects to the town in the area known as La Boticaria.

The town hall hopes that the area will become an "industrial showcase", which is a long-standing aspiration. Mayor Óscar Medina said in a statement that "Torrox continues to grow at a rapid pace in all areas and leads the demographic growth in Andalucía, ahead of other towns on the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella, Estepona, and Benalmádena."

He went on to say, "According to data from the National Statistics Institute, in the last eight years, we have increased the population by 38.5 per cent, adding 5,815 new residents and surpassing 22,000 inhabitants."

Medina added, "We must provide an effective response from the town hall to continue enabling and strengthening orderly, sustainable, and quality growth alongside our residents, traders and business owners" and that the town hall must "adapt to the needs of local economic growth compatible with commercial, hotel, and tertiary uses in general".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory
  3. 3 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area
  4. 4 Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final
  5. 5 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  6. 6 The curse continues for Alejandro Davidovich who comes up short in a final again
  7. 7 Juventud de Torremolinos strike twice away to keep dream start alive
  8. 8 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  9. 9 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  10. 10 Annual donation to well-known Costa del Sol charity to be used on employment and family project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Eastern Costa del Sol town amends PGOU to allow for industrial growth

Eastern Costa del Sol town amends PGOU to allow for industrial growth