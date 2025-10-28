Eastern Costa del Sol town amends PGOU to allow for industrial growth

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:35 Share

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has modified its General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) to develop new industrial land on the coast.

The change was approved during a council meeting on Monday 27 October, to allow for development on both sides of the A-7207, the access road that connects to the town in the area known as La Boticaria.

The town hall hopes that the area will become an "industrial showcase", which is a long-standing aspiration. Mayor Óscar Medina said in a statement that "Torrox continues to grow at a rapid pace in all areas and leads the demographic growth in Andalucía, ahead of other towns on the Costa del Sol, such as Marbella, Estepona, and Benalmádena."

He went on to say, "According to data from the National Statistics Institute, in the last eight years, we have increased the population by 38.5 per cent, adding 5,815 new residents and surpassing 22,000 inhabitants."

Medina added, "We must provide an effective response from the town hall to continue enabling and strengthening orderly, sustainable, and quality growth alongside our residents, traders and business owners" and that the town hall must "adapt to the needs of local economic growth compatible with commercial, hotel, and tertiary uses in general".