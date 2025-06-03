Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 15:19 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its first summer without water cuts for three years and has published information on permitted uses.

However, it will regulate the use of potable water for swimming pools, gardens, car washing and cleaning properties with a maximum daily limit of 225 litres per inhabitant per day.

The abundant rainfall so far this year has put an end to almost five years of extreme drought in Malaga province, which has particularly impacted the Axarquía area to the east.

After two summers with major restrictions on water supply in Vélez-Málaga and other smaller municipalities in the area this will be the first summer in three years in which there are no restrictions, after the drought committee coordinated by the Junta de Andalucía increased the water supply to 225 litres per inhabitant per day.

As other large municipalities have already done, Vélez-Málaga town hall announced on Friday 30 May, through a municipal order, the permitted uses of drinking water as established according to the ruling on 28 April 2025, of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, on the situation of La Viñuela reservoir.

Beyond drinking, cooking and hygiene uses, water may be used to irrigate gardens, allotments, parks and green areas, both public and private, provided that the irrigation system is preferably drip or sprinkler irrigation, and at night.

In the remaining cases, only the use of non-drinking water is authorised. The washing of vehicles in authorised establishments, ornamental fountains, public footbaths on the beach, drinking fountains for people or animals and the washing of streets, pavements and buildings outside are some of the possibilities also permitted.

In schools, the complete or partial filling of pools for children's bathing will be authorised, as well as in the showers of sports facilities or swimming pools where it is mandatory for health reasons, as well as the use of specific beach showers for people with reduced mobility.

The town hall called on "all citizens, organisations, companies and other social groups to make a rational, responsible and supportive use of such a scarce resource as water". It also called for "a collective and committed effort to reduce the consumption of drinking water, even if this entails some inconvenience or discomfort".