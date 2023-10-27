Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Salvador Escudero, at the Torrox municipal radio station. SUR
Costa migrants: &#039;We don&#039;t know if they are going to steal a car,&#039; says Torrox councillor
Migration

Costa migrants: 'We don't know if they are going to steal a car,' says Torrox councillor

Salvador Escudero, who has since apologised for his "unfortunate" words, made the statement on local radio

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Friday, 27 October 2023, 15:48

Compartir

The Torrox councillor for culture and popular traditions made a controversial statement on the arrival of 240 African migrants to a hotel in El Morche in his municipality.

Salvador Escudero, who has since apologised for his "unfortunate" words, said on local radio, "We don't know what they'll do, where they're going to go, if they are going to throw you down the road, if they are going to steal a car."

He added, "I don't know how they are going to control these creatures who are going to wander around for a month."

The opposition PSOE called for his immediate dismissal and said on Thursday that it would report the councillor for hate crime.

"In no way did those words represent Torrox or Torrox town hall," Escudero said later on Wednesday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  3. 3 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  4. 4 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  5. 5 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 When precisely will the next partial lunar eclipse be visible in Spain?
  7. 7 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa
  8. 8 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  9. 9 Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia
  10. 10 What do the experts predict the weather will be like in Spain during November?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad