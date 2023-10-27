Costa migrants: 'We don't know if they are going to steal a car,' says Torrox councillor

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Compartir Copiar enlace

The Torrox councillor for culture and popular traditions made a controversial statement on the arrival of 240 African migrants to a hotel in El Morche in his municipality.

Salvador Escudero, who has since apologised for his "unfortunate" words, said on local radio, "We don't know what they'll do, where they're going to go, if they are going to throw you down the road, if they are going to steal a car."

He added, "I don't know how they are going to control these creatures who are going to wander around for a month."

The opposition PSOE called for his immediate dismissal and said on Thursday that it would report the councillor for hate crime.

"In no way did those words represent Torrox or Torrox town hall," Escudero said later on Wednesday.