Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Panoramic view of the town centre of Torrox. E. CABEZAS
The desperate plea for help from one of the victims of the Costa del Sol brothel
Axarquía

The desperate plea for help from one of the victims of the Costa del Sol brothel

A woman told a local police patrol in Torrox that a 'madam' was forcing her to work as a prostitute and use drugs with clients in the garage of a villa in the town

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 29 November 2024, 19:01

A woman who raised the alarm about an alleged illegal brothel operating in Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol, approached, in desperation, a Local Police patrol as she was walking hurriedly along the town's Avenida Andalucía.

The woman allegedly told the officers that she and five other women were victims of human trafficking and being forced to work as prostitutes in the garage of a villa in the town.

She apparently explained that they were not allowed to use protection when with clients, they were being coerced and threatened and forced to use drugs. Another of the victims is of Venezuelan origin, as SUR has been able to confirm.

The officers took the woman to Torrox's Guardia Civil station where she gave a statement before taking her to a place where she would be safe. The officers then continued with their investigations, which led to the arrest of Romanian woman earlier this week, who was allegedly running the brothel in the garage of the villa. She was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a human and drug trafficking outfit in the town.

During a police raid of the premises officers found that the garage had been converted into a room where clients were paying for prostitutes’ services. From statements given by a number of the women working at the premises, officers were led to believe they were being coerced into prostitution and possibly drugged.

Several quantities of different types of drugs were found along with scales, tools used to cut the substances and small amounts of money. The case will be heard at Torrox court.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  6. 6 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology
  10. 10 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The desperate plea for help from one of the victims of the Costa del Sol brothel