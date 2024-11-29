The desperate plea for help from one of the victims of the Costa del Sol brothel

A woman who raised the alarm about an alleged illegal brothel operating in Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol, approached, in desperation, a Local Police patrol as she was walking hurriedly along the town's Avenida Andalucía.

The woman allegedly told the officers that she and five other women were victims of human trafficking and being forced to work as prostitutes in the garage of a villa in the town.

She apparently explained that they were not allowed to use protection when with clients, they were being coerced and threatened and forced to use drugs. Another of the victims is of Venezuelan origin, as SUR has been able to confirm.

The officers took the woman to Torrox's Guardia Civil station where she gave a statement before taking her to a place where she would be safe. The officers then continued with their investigations, which led to the arrest of Romanian woman earlier this week, who was allegedly running the brothel in the garage of the villa. She was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a human and drug trafficking outfit in the town.

During a police raid of the premises officers found that the garage had been converted into a room where clients were paying for prostitutes’ services. From statements given by a number of the women working at the premises, officers were led to believe they were being coerced into prostitution and possibly drugged.

Several quantities of different types of drugs were found along with scales, tools used to cut the substances and small amounts of money. The case will be heard at Torrox court.