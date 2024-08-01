Decision to ‘temporarily’ close Malaga province fire station puts Axarquía ‘at high risk’ claim

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Thursday, 1 August 2024, 10:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The recent "temporary" closure of the provincial fire station in Periana in the upper Axarquía area of Malaga province continues to be a cause for confrontation between the socialist PSOE party, which governs the town, and the Partido Popular (PP) which is in charge at the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. The closure also affects the nearby villages of La Viñuela, Alcaucín, Alfarnate and Alfarnatejo, which have a total of 10,000 registered inhabitants in the upper Axarquía.

The secretary general of the PSOE in Málaga, Daniel Pérez, warned on Wednesday 31 July of the "high risk" situation which the decision has put the area in. Pérez was speaking just a few days after it took "a team almost an hour to arrive to extinguish a car fire in the municipality".

Pérez went on to say that the "unfair and unilateral” decision “has created fear in Periana and in the municipalities of the area because they know that the firefighters will arrive late, if they’d come from the [Periana] fire station it would have taken only four minutes and would have prevented the flames from reaching the building.”

He called for the station to be reopened "immediately", while he has asked the PP councillors in the town "to join the residents and ask Salado [the president of the Diputación] to ask for the reopening”, he concluded.

More fires 'will happen'

The mayor of Periana, Meritxell Vizuete, said, "The delay highlights the need to re-establish the Periana fire station, the PP should reconsider its decision because for us the safety of the residents is a priority if we want to ensure a rapid response to any emergency situation as we have had to date," he said.

Deputy mayor of Periana Javier Segarra (Izquierda) said, “This car has been completely burned by the unilateral decision” of the Diputación, and pointed out there was also a fire in La Viñuela after the closure “and that will happen in the rest of the inland municipalities the Axarquia,”

Sources from the PP at the Diputación have replied to SUR saying that the decision to suppress this station "is temporary", and that it has been adopted "for technical reasons, in agreement at all times with the fire brigade operations". The sources added, "The villages of Periana, Colmenar and Alcaucín will not be left unattended", they added.

The PP spokesman in the Diputación, Cristóbal Ortega, has criticised "the irresponsible policy of fake news, misinformation and confrontation" of the PSOE of Malaga after "the technical decision" of the provisional fire brigade to relocate the Periana firefighters to the Vélez-Málaga station. Ortega said that the closure was "a measure of an exclusively operational nature that improves the response capacity and safety of the entire Axarquía area".

Ortega reiterated in a statement to Vizuete "the offer to provide the town with a rapid response emergency vehicle, with a 400 litre tank, in addition to the training of Civil Protection volunteers or Local Police officers, as happens in many other municipalities in the province".