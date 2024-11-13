Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the animal hidden among rocks by poachers. SUR
Decapitated &#039;trophy&#039; mountain goat found in Granada natural park
Crime

Decapitated 'trophy' mountain goat found in Granada natural park

Hikers walking in the El Nogal area of Almuñécar found the animal partially buried in an attempt to hide it and reported it to the Guardia Civil

Eugenio Cabezas

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 20:59

A new case of a male mountain goat being killed and decapitated as a ‘trophy’ in the natural area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs between Nerja in Malaga province and Almuñécar in Granada province.

Hikers who were walking in the area around the El Nogal residential area in Almuñécar in Granada province found the goat, which is a protected species, partially buried by stones in an attempt to hide it.

Sources have said that the animal had been killed by poachers in the last three or four days, as the body and limbs were beginning to putrefy. The hikers who came across the animal immediately alerted the Guardia Civil, who referred the matter to Seprona, the force’s nature and environmental protection unit.

This type of poaching has been a problem in recent years. In November 2023, three mountain goats were found decapitated in the same area and photography enthusiasts warned at the time that the situation “is not new”.

