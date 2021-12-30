One person dead and another injured after a traffic accident on the A-7 coast road The 67-year-old female victim was trapped in one of the vehicles involved in the collision, according to the emergency services

A 67-year-old woman died, and another female was injured, this Thursday morning, 30 December after a road traffic accident on the A-7 motorway in Vélez-Málaga, Andalucía's Emergency 112 service has confirmed.

At 11.24am several callers alerted the Junta's emergency control centre to a collision between two vehicles on the A-7 motorway, at kilometre 265, on the Malaga carriageway.

The fire brigade, police and ambulance services could only confirm the death of the woman, who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

A 54-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the crash and was transferred to hospital.