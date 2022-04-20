Cueva del Tesoro visitor numbers up by 45 per cent during Easter week, compared to 2019 Rincón de la Victoria’s caves registered more vistors during Semana Santa than before the pandemic

The Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria registered a 45 per cent increase in visits during Easter Week compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, according to the councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín.

A total of 2,749 people were counted between 10 April (Palm Sunday) and 17 April (Easter Sunday), of which the majority come from Andalucía, "We continue to maintain Spanish families as the main visitor profile,” he said. Martín went on to explain that five per cent (151 people) were German tourists with four per cent from the UK, followed by the Netherlands and France.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado said he was pleased "with the rising numbers of visitors to the Cueva del Tesoro thanks to the important promotional work that is being carried out to promote this natural and unique heritage site that we are privileged to have in our town."

Hotel occupancy

The average hotel occupancy rate in Rincón during the Easter holidays was 77 per cent. "These figures are close and prior to the start of the pandemic, in 2019, so we are seeing good results," he argued. Looking ahead to the summer months, the mayor said, "we hope to exceed the forecasts to receive hundreds of visitors and tourists, while continuing to work on new strategies to break the seasonality of tourism in the town.”

The Cueva del Tesoro, a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), is one of only three marine caves of marine known about in the world. Its galleries contain remains from the Palaeolithic and Bronze Age, as well as samples of Rock Art. Visiting hours until 14 June are from 10am to 1pm and from 3-5pm from Monday to Sunday. Summer opening hours (15 June to 15 September) are from 10.30am to 1pm, and from 4.30pm to 1am. The cave is located on Avenida de Picasso in Rincón de la Victoria.