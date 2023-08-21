Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cudeca's 'tin army' volunteer poster. Cudeca
Cudeca calls for &#039;tin army&#039; volunteers in Nerja
Charity

Cudeca calls for 'tin army' volunteers in Nerja

The Costa del Sol-based charity is looking for people to pick up its collection tins and replace them an empty one in the town's restaurants and shops

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Monday, 21 August 2023, 12:01

Compartir

Cudeca is looking for volunteers to pick up and replace its collection tins located in restaurants and shops in the Nerja area.

According to Nerja town hall foreigner's office, "To join their volunteers who make up the 'Tin Army', all you need to do is dedicate as much time as suits you. It can be from one hour a month to one hour a week, depending on how many tins you have in your area."

The task consists of collecting the tins and replacing them with an empty one so that they can continue to raise funds for the charity.

For further information contact Cudeca's volunteer department, either by email: voluntariado@cudeca.org or phone: 671 048 304.

