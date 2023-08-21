Cudeca calls for 'tin army' volunteers in Nerja

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cudeca is looking for volunteers to pick up and replace its collection tins located in restaurants and shops in the Nerja area.

According to Nerja town hall foreigner's office, "To join their volunteers who make up the 'Tin Army', all you need to do is dedicate as much time as suits you. It can be from one hour a month to one hour a week, depending on how many tins you have in your area."

The task consists of collecting the tins and replacing them with an empty one so that they can continue to raise funds for the charity.

Ampliar

For further information contact Cudeca's volunteer department, either by email: voluntariado@cudeca.org or phone: 671 048 304.