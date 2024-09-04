Costa del Sol town puts public library contract out to tender again

José Rodríguez Cámara Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 11:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Nerja town hall has approved the modified contract for a new library to be built near its iconic Balcón de Europa. The amended project has a new budget of 1.7 million euros, co-financed by Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, which is contributing one million, while the rest is coming from municipal funds.

The town hall has said that the new library will be “a great cultural facility, with modern installations and an unbeatable location”. It will have a surface area of over 800 square metres, distributed over three floors and two basements and users will be able to enjoy a terrace with sea views.

The call for tenders can be consulted on the Nerja page of the Plataforma de Contratación del Sector Público (public sector contracting platform) where interested companies can submit bids, with a deadline of 20 days from its publication.