Costa del Sol town offers free beach yoga and pilates this summer

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is offering free yoga and pilates classes again this summer on Torre del Mar, La Caleta de Vélez and Benajarafe beaches.

The classes will begin on 23 June and run until 15 September. In Torre del Mar, pilates classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 9am in the Senior Beach area, while yoga classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the same time.

In Caleta de Vélez, pilates sessions will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 9pm and yoga sessions at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All of them will be held on Las Palmeras beach.

In Benajarafe, the yoga and pilates classes will take place from Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 10.30am next to Pedro beach bar, on Palmeral beach.

Each participant must come with their own mat and all residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in these activities planned for this summer.

Councillor David Vilches said in a statement that the classes have been planned at the most suitable times - early and late in the day - to ensure comfortable and safe practice in the high summer temperatures. "We will have a wide range of yoga and pilates from Monday to Saturday on the beaches where there is a greater concentration of both residents and visitors," he explained.

He added, "We will remain attentive to new initiatives that may arise and that allow us to continue offering sport, health and wellness in a unique place like our beaches."