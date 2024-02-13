Costa del Sol town launches craft and second-hand market in bid to boost tourism and trade

Vélez-Málaga's San Francisco market will be one of the venues used for the monthly event.

Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 13 February 2024

A new second-hand and craft market is being launched in Vélez-Málaga, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. 'Portovelis' is to be held on the third Sunday of every month on the town's Plaza del Carmen, Plaza de la Constitución and San Francisco market. The first market is set to take place on 17 March from 10am to 3pm.

The monthly event is being organised by the town hall and Vélez-Málaga Traders' Association, ACEV and there will be stalls for second-hand products, arts and crafts, food, local businesses and antiques, among other things.

The project comes after years of complaints by local residents that the centre of Vélez-Málaga has been abandoned. The San Francisco market was converted into a food venue, but closed about a year after its inauguration.

Last year a number of residents in the old town centre hung black banners on their balconies with the slogan #Vélezsemuere (Vélez is dying). The town hall and local associations are looking at different ways of attracting tourists and generating business in the old town centre, which has recently undergone an extensive pedestrianisation project.

Anyone interested in having a stall at the market should contact ACEV.