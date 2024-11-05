Costa del Sol town launches campaign to encourage more people to recycle used batteries

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 09:25

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be encouraging local people to recycle used batteries during an event taking place on Friday 8 November on the town's Plaza Al-Andalus.

Councillor for environmental sustainability, Borja Ortiz, explained that “campaigns like this, which aim to highlight the importance of recycling aim to raise awareness and promote the responsibility that each one of us has towards the environment”.

The ‘una pila de razones’ (pila means battery and lots of something) campaign will include a container for people to take their used batteries and environmental educators will provide information on how to correctly manage the disposal of batteries. There will also be activities, games and surprises with gifts.

The campaign is promoted by the Andalusian regional government and the Andalusian federation of municipalities and provinces (FAMP) with the support of the collective systems of extended producer responsibility (SCRAP) operating in the region: Ecolec, Ecopilas and ERP, and Rincón de la Victoria town hall.