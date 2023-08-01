Costa del Sol town halls accused of being ‘unclear’ about water restrictions

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The Association of Property Administrators of Malaga and Melilla has accused town halls in areas affected by the severe drought in Malaga province of being “unclear with regard to the refilling of swimming pools". The institution, which brings together more than a thousand professionals, has warned that with the ban on refilling swimming pools from municipal water supplies, "it is practically impossible to comply with health regulations that these facilities must meet". They argue that it is impossible to keep the pools open under the current regulations.

However, if the services can continue to operate normally, the pool can remain open, although with some limitations if the water comes from tankers. Although there are exceptions such as if a community is authorised to filter water in the pool itself, it must remain closed until clinical analyses confirm that the quality of the water is adequate. This normally means a 24 to 48 hour period, during which time the pool must remain closed.

The president of the Association of Property Administrators of Malaga and Melilla, Manuel Jiménez, said in a statement last Friday 29 July that "in view of the lack of precise information from local councils, it has to be the communities of owners themselves who have to take the decision to close or open the swimming pools and this is causing many problems between neighbours and even between different owners’ communities that have taken different decisions". Jiménez has warned of cases in which "residents are reporting neighbouring communities because the first are keeping their pools open, while the others are complying with the regulations".

Compliance

He went on to say, "If the local councils had been clear from the beginning, these tense situations would be avoided and, most importantly, a lot of water would be saved," insisted Jiménez. He added that the situation "is ultimately harming the residents", while insisting that, unfortunately, "if we comply with the regulations it is very difficult for a pool to remain open in a town with restrictions on refilling swimming pools and if they open them they cannot do so every day of the week".

The association has asked both the local councils and the Junta de Andalucía to be "more specific about the opening of swimming pools". Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Torrox and Algarrobo are some of the towns that must reduce water consumption by 20 per cent according to the Andalusian special drought plan (DHCMA).

In those towns restrictions include the use of drinking water for watering gardens, public showers and filling and refilling swimming pools. Marbella must reduce its consumption by 10 per cent, so that one of the measures affects the refilling of swimming pools, but watering gardens is limited to three days a week, according to the association.