Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the Magtel proposal which would locate the desalination plant next to the existing sewage treatment plant. SUR
Costa del Sol town hall adds voice to the rejection of location for new desalination plant
Drought crisis

Costa del Sol town hall adds voice to the rejection of location for new desalination plant

Vélez-Málaga councillors have rejected plans for the facility to be built at the mouth of the Río Vélez and supports the Magtel S.L. proposal to build it near the existing sewage treatment plant instead

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 8 January 2024, 18:06

Compartir

Following the rejection letters sent to the Andalusian regional government by residents and a secondary school located near to one of the proposed sites for a desalination plant by the mouth of the Vélez river in Torre del Mar, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, Vélez-Málaga town hall has also opposed the proposed site by Acciona S. A. in their bid for the contract.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has supported the letter written by the Association of Neighbours of Ensanche Oeste Torre del Mar (AVEOtorre), addressed to the Junta de Andalucía, in which they "categorically" reject the location proposed by Acciona S.A.. The proposal would see the construction of the desalination plant next to the residential area to the west of Torre del Mar, which they argue is just 50 metres from their properties and the town’s Joaquín Lobato secondary school.

Related story

The residents and the town hall have asked the regional government to opt for the proposal submitted by Mediterráneo Desalación S.L., owned by the Cordoba-based firm Magtel, which, by locating it next to the treatment plant, they argue "minimises the inconvenience and negative impacts for the citizens, the environment and the development of our town".

Drought

Town hall sources have explained to SUR that councillors have already informed the Junta de Andalucía that they are in favour of installing the future desalination plant next to the existing sewage treatment plant. "Based on not only urban, but environmental, archaeological, historical and also tourist technical reports, we have opted for that location near the current treatment plant," explained Lupiañez.

In their letter to the Junta de Andalucía, the residents’ association said, "We understand the serious problem of drought and the need for water for agricultural irrigation and supply. Therefore, the installation of a desalination plant could be an important part of the solution, as long as it provides water at a good price and does not hinder sustainable tourist development and quality of life of the residents.”

The letter from Joaquín Lobato secondary school said, "All the political parties in the region have unanimously demanded that the Junta build a desalination plant, and Vélez-Málaga town hall has already proposed a location on a plot of land located near the sewage treatment plant.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Face masks return in health facilities of three regions of Spain due to spike in flu, Covid-19 and respiratory infections
  2. 2 How can I tell if I have the flu, a common cold or Covid-19?
  3. 3 Spain's National Police force issues alert as number of home burglaries rise, and this is what to look out for
  4. 4 Thousands of harmless, glass-like sea creatures wash up on Costa del Sol beach - but what are they and why are they here?
  5. 5 Unlucky driver suffers an accident, escapes from vehicle through window and then plunges five metres into a roadside storm drain
  6. 6 Plucky Malaga CF, out of Spain's Copa del Rey
  7. 7 Malaga-Marbella coastal train plan: seven official projects in 162 years, but with this be the definitive one?
  8. 8 Weather data for Malaga since 2019 highlights the drought crisis facing the province
  9. 9 'Radical transformation' of Virgen del Carmen marina in Marbella proposed
  10. 10 Rafael Nadal to miss the Australian Open after fresh injury setback

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad