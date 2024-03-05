Costa del Sol town to extend popular service for people with disabilities

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes Nerja Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 17:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

El Taller de la Amistad in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, was founded in 1996 and helps people with disabilities as well as children with learning difficulties or those at risk of developing them. It is well-known in the town and is supported by a number of the foreign-run clubs and associations in the Axarquía.

Now the service is set to get 400,000 euros from Nerja town hall and the Andalusian regional government so that it can extend its service to children and young people.

President and founder of the organisation, Gloria Matutano, and director, Victor Gil, explained last week the details of the new project and said that it would be a comprehensive care centre for children and teenagers called 'TallerTea', for which the Junta de Andalucía has already allocated a grant of 217,168 euros.

According to Matutano the project will be based on a new storey which will be built in the current facilities and will have physiotherapy, psychology, speech therapy and occupational therapy rooms. The last extension to the complex was inaugurated in the summer of 2018.

Ruth Sarabia from the Junta de Andalucía said, “We are very happy to support this project". Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo said that the town hall was co-financing the project “without doubt", while stressing that among the immediate objectives are the approval of the project and the granting of the building permit. The Nerja mayor added that when he visits El Taller de la Amistad he feels "extraordinarily at ease" and that every time he visits the facility "it is a shot of energy".