Costa del Sol town awards environmental certificates to local ‘green’ businesses Around 300 certificates have been awarded to Vélez-Málaga firms after an external consultants evaluated their energy efficiency, waste management and water saving measures

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 15:51

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol How has announced a surge in requests for environmental certificates mong local businesses in the last year. The council has been promoting sustainable initiatives among local businesses for several years through environmental certifications awarded by the specialised consultancy PROAMB.

These certificates are awarded after advisory and environmental awareness visits to the companies that request them during which energy efficiency, waste management and water saving measures are assessed.

During a visit to Boraz beach bar in Torre del Mar on Monday 15 July councillor for the environment, Rocío Ruiz, explained the details of these environmental certifications. She said that last year saw 296 awarded, of which 151 were in Torre del Mar and 145 in Vélez-Málaga. So far this year 221 have been issued; 98 in Torre del Mar and 123 in Vélez-Málaga.

“This action ensures improved impact management and compliance with legislative requirements over time for companies,” explained Ruiz in the statement.

Environmental report

If a company wants to obtain accreditation as a sustainable company, technicians from the town hall and the PROAMB consultancy firm make an on-site visit to the facilities to provide advice and raise environmental awareness.

The visit serves both as an audit and to disseminate the services to be provided, as well as to promote and strengthen the network of sustainable establishments. After the visit, the environmental technicians draw up an environmental report for each participating company, according to Ruiz.

“All those companies that meet the requirements are given a municipal environmental certificate and diploma, entering into the network of sustainable establishments,” explained Ruiz, adding that the “certificates are valid for one year”.

“Many businesses apply for this certificate, but not all of them achieve it. In the event that they do not meet the minimum requirements, a diagnostic report will be drawn up which will enable the causes preventing the interested party from obtaining environmental accreditation to be resolved. In this way, once the minimum requirements for environmental certification are met, and therefore the environmental diagnosis is favourable, the certification contract will be signed,” the councillor explained.

Among the companies that received the certificates in 2023 were medical, beauty and hairdressing establishments, while so far this year it has been small businesses and shops including supermarkets and florists, according to Ruiz.