Costa del Sol town announces funding plan for housing reforms

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 14:51

The councillor responsible for housing in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, Nieves Atencia, has announced that the town hall has approved its eighth municipal housing reform plan, with a budget of 145,000 euros.

The councillor explained in a press release that this programme is aimed at lower-income families in the town to allow them to carry out renovations to their homes. It will allow subsidies of 75% of the total cost of the work, which must not exceed 12,000 euros.

The town hall will subsidise work up to 9,000 euros and the beneficiary must contribute the remaining 25%. In addition, the council will subsidise the urban development inspection fee and the construction, installations and works tax (ICIO).

Atencia said that the projects included in the plan “are very necessary as, although they are minor, they serve to eliminate damp, allow accessibility in bathrooms to change bathtubs for showers, install window insulation or exterior carpentry, etc”.

Once the plan is published in Malaga province’s Official Bulletin (BOP) the deadline for applications will be announced. The criteria for assessing applications are based on the unemployment situation of the applicant, the income of the family unit, the number of members, the housing situation, the disability situation and other social criteria.