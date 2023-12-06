Costa del Sol shoppers urged to support local bars, restaurants and hotels

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 18:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has launched a campaign to encourage people to shop locally and support the town’s bars, restaurants and hotels.

Councillor for commerce Lola Ramos explained that the aim of the campaign was to "establish a closer relationship with the small and medium-sized businesses, hotels, bars and restaurants in the town as a strategic sector for economic and social development".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the campaign was designed to "promote local trade as a generator of employment in the town". He and Ramos have been visiting local businesses, taking the opportunity “to wish them happy holidays," Ramos added.