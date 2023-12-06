Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Lola Ramos in a chemist's in Rincón de la Victoria SUR
Costa del Sol shoppers urged to support local bars, restaurants and hotels
Retail

Costa del Sol shoppers urged to support local bars, restaurants and hotels

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has come up with a festive campaign to promote local trade in the run-up to Christmas

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 18:37

Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has launched a campaign to encourage people to shop locally and support the town’s bars, restaurants and hotels.

Councillor for commerce Lola Ramos explained that the aim of the campaign was to "establish a closer relationship with the small and medium-sized businesses, hotels, bars and restaurants in the town as a strategic sector for economic and social development".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the campaign was designed to "promote local trade as a generator of employment in the town". He and Ramos have been visiting local businesses, taking the opportunity “to wish them happy holidays," Ramos added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 6 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Unfair treatment claims as water restrictions implemented along Costa del Sol
  3. 3 What is the weather forecast for Malaga province during the long holiday weekend
  4. 4 Which shops are open in Malaga province this December long weekend?
  5. 5 Marbella becomes seventh most inhabited Andalusian municipality after population passes 150,000
  6. 6 Christmas greeting from Keta: the labrador puppy rescued by a Malaga police officer
  7. 7 Mobile phones banned in Andalusian schools under strict new measure
  8. 8 How a Spanish woman swallowed a toothbrush while choking on a slice of ham
  9. 9 Four teenagers arrested for allegedly pelting cars with rocks on Marbella motorway
  10. 10 Malaga wine awards: province's top drops for 2023 unveiled

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad