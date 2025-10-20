Costa del Sol Parador closes doors for two years as 23m euro refurb set to start

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:56 Share

The Parador de Turismo in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol has closed its doors for two years to undergo a complete renovation. The government is investing 22.8 million euros to modernise the hotel, increasing the number of rooms by five to 103.

This will be the hotel's biggest refurbishment since it first opened in 1965. Construction started in the mid-1960s following the tourist boom that began in June 1960 with the opening of the Nerja cave, discovered just a year and a half earlier by five intrepid young boys from the town who were playing in the area when they found a hole that bats were flying in and out of. Curious, they decided to follow the bats and saw that the entrance led to a cave. They went home and told their families who reported the discovery to the town hall.

Work on the Parador will begin once the contract has been awarded for the tender which closes today (Monday 20 October). On Tuesday 21, the president of the Spanish Parador network, Raquel Sánchez, is expected to visit Nerja to provide details of the work to be carried out on the tourist complex. The estimated duration of the work is two years. The initial investment was 14.5 million euros, a figure that has finally risen to 22.8 million.

Among the planned actions are the structural reinforcement of the building and the renovation of the rooms, which will increase from 98 to 103 in total, as well as the common areas. Work will also be carried out on the façades and roofs. The swimming pool will be remodelled, along with improvements to lighting and irrigation. In addition, terraces, bus accesses, covered car parks and the tennis and padel tennis sports areas will be renovated.