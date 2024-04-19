Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vélez mayor Jesús Lupiáñez. SUR
Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
Drought crisis

Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'

Jesús Lupiáñez's comments come after months of uncertainty over which public body had overall responsibility for the project

Eugenio Cabezas / Chus Heredia

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:25

Just one day after Spain's central government announced that it would be responsible for Vélez-Málaga's desalination plant project, the town's mayor Jesús Lupiáñez called on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's team to "stop confusing" people and "get on with the work to start the Axarquia desalination plant".

Lupiáñez's comments come after months of uncertainty over which public body had overall responsibility for the project on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

