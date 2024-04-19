Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'

Eugenio Cabezas / Chus Heredia Vélez-Málaga Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

Just one day after Spain's central government announced that it would be responsible for Vélez-Málaga's desalination plant project, the town's mayor Jesús Lupiáñez called on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's team to "stop confusing" people and "get on with the work to start the Axarquia desalination plant".

Lupiáñez's comments come after months of uncertainty over which public body had overall responsibility for the project on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.