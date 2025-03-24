Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 24 March 2025, 20:00 Compartir

Nerja town hall has recognised four Local Police officers, José Luis Muñoz, Francisco Javier Sedeño, Eva Rueda and Jorge Acosta, as well as Dr Carolina Valotta, for their meritorious actions.

Councillor for security Francisco Arce explained in a press release that officers Muñoz and Sedeño were congratulated for their intervention on 1 January 2025, when they rescued two young people who were trapped in a rocky area of Carabeo beach, putting their own lives at risk to save the pair.

Officers Rueda and Acosta were congratulated for their actions on 19 January 2025 when they went to the Verano Azul 7-a-side football pitch, at the request of the 112 emergency service, when a person was reported to be having difficulty breathing.

On arrival at the scene, they found the victim being attended to by Dr Carolina Valotta. The officers performed resuscitation manoeuvres, stabilising the person, who regained a pulse and was transferred to Malaga city's Regional Hospital.

The town hall has requested that the Local Police officers and Dr Valotta, be included in the Junta de Andalucía's Orden al Mérito de la Policía Local de Andalucía (Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia).