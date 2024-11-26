Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian ‘gelato’ Juanma Guerrero from Torre del Mar came 14th in this year’s International Gelato Exhibition (MIG) in Longarone, Italy

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:51

Juanma Guerrero from Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has come 14th in this year’s International Gelato Exhibition (MIG) in Longarone, Italy. Now in its 64th year, the exhibition is considered the ‘Oscars’ of artisan ice cream and the event brings together the best gelato makers from five continents every year.

Guerrero has been in the hotel and catering business for many years and at his restaurant La Arrocería, located in Mezquitilla de Algarrobo, he always offered a dessert menu that included artisan Italian-style ice cream. Following the success of his ice-cream menu he decided to open Sicilia Gelati and in 2021 he expanded with a second business on Paseo de Larios in Torre del Mar.

Through hard work, passion and dedication, Guerrero has managed to become one of the best Italian gelato masters. In fact last year he was recognised as ‘Cavaliere del Gelato’ at the exhibition.

This year he was the only representative from Malaga, and indeed from Andalucía, in the competition. Other Spanish ice cream makers came from Huesca and Valencia. Speaking to SUR from Italy on Monday 25 November after receiving his award, Guerrero said, “I am very proud of what I have achieved.”

International level

“It is an honour to represent Malaga and show the world that from an ice cream parlour like Sicilia Gelati, in Torre del Mar, we can be among the best. This recognition shows that the work, passion and innovation that we put into each recipe are recognised at an international level,” said Guerrero.

The result is a reflection of the rise of artisan gelato in Spain and, in particular, the emerging talent on the Costa del Sol. This achievement is an opportunity to showcase the richness and excellence of Malaga's ice-cream and to inspire other professionals and ice-cream lovers.

The professional ice cream maker insisted that his products are ‘one hundred percent natural, chemical-free and gluten-free’. Unlike other establishments, he uses the Sicilian formula and makes them in a kitchen open to the public. He advises consumers to pay attention to the creaminess of the ice cream and not to get carried away by those with bright colours, “as this is an indication that it contains a lot of chemicals,” he explained.