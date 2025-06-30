Costa del Sol footbridge repaired following fire

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 30 June 2025, 17:51 Compartir

A footbridge linking Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has reopened a month after a fire destroyed part of the wooden infrastructure which forms part of Malaga's Senda Litoral (coastal pathway).

The fire mainly affected the eastern half of the footbridge, which crosses the Santillan dry riverbed, causing damage to several of the secondary elements of the structure. However, tests carried out by a specialised laboratory confirmed that the main beams supporting the footbridge were not significantly affected, which meant that the base of the structure was still in good condition.

A man with Diogenes syndrome was arrested for causing the fire after National Police officers identified a person for the alleged accumulation of belongings under the footbridge and for having lit a fire for cooking.

The work carried out consisted of dismantling and replacing the damaged parts of the footbridge, including beams, decking and railings, as well as restoring the main beams by sanding and stripping the affected surfaces. In addition, the iron fittings and screws have been replaced and the walkway has been completely repainted, "which improves its appearance and contributes to its long-term protection", according to the town hall.

The total cost of the work was 35,000 euros (VAT included), initially financed by Velez-Malaga town hall through emergency procedures. Although the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, will repay Vélez-Málaga town hall.