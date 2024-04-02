Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A seed workshop organised by the group in January 2024. SUR
Environment

Costa del Sol environmental group calls for 'green corridor' between N-340 coastal road and A-7 motorway to protect local wildlife

The proposal to create a space in La Cala del Moral in Rincón de la Victoria was first put forward by another organisation, Montes de Rincón, in 2021

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria,

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 13:02

A new environmental group has formed in La Cala del Moral in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, with the aim of calling on the town hall to create a ‘green corridor’ for local nature conservation. According to the group’s spokesperson Antonio López around 100 people are involved in the collective who communicate via social media.

The proposal has already got the support of Rincón de la Victoria town hall where councillors are looking at including it in this year’s budget. The idea is to create a space between the La Cascada stream and the El Cantal forest park, so it would run between the N-340 coastal road that runs through La Cala and Rincón, and the A-7 motorway.

A meeting organised by the collective.
A meeting organised by the collective. SUR

The initiative is in line with one that has already been launched by another environmental group, the Montes de Rincón Association, which proposed the creation of a green corridor in 2021, explained López, adding that the two groups are in contact.

The proposed location for the green corridor.
The proposed location for the green corridor. SUR

López explained that for the moment the collective is not planning to become a registered association, although they have already made the proposal for the green corridor and events that they have organised, including a seed collection and sowing workshop in January, have been well attended.

