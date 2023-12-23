Costa del Sol dementia group celebrates first Christmas party

Jennie Rhodes Alcaucín Saturday, 23 December 2023, 19:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Alcaucín Community Association's (ACA) first dementia group Christmas party took place on Monday 19 December at their new space next to the ACA charity shop in Puente don Manuel.

Guests enjoyed a Christmas buffet and mulled wine prepared and served by the charity shop volunteers and music and entertainment was provided free of charge by Gerry Smit.