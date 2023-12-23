Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

ACA volunteers at the Christmas party. SUR
Costa del Sol dementia group celebrates first Christmas party
Christmas 2023

Costa del Sol dementia group celebrates first Christmas party

The event was organised by the Alcaucín Community Association and a 528-euro donation was presented to manager Jill Hayes which will be used to buy equipment

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Alcaucín

Saturday, 23 December 2023, 19:25

The Alcaucín Community Association's (ACA) first dementia group Christmas party took place on Monday 19 December at their new space next to the ACA charity shop in Puente don Manuel.

Guests enjoyed a Christmas buffet and mulled wine prepared and served by the charity shop volunteers and music and entertainment was provided free of charge by Gerry Smit.

During the party Julia Burchelll, acting chairperson of El Valle Association presented ACA Manager Jill Hayes with a donation of 528 euros which had been raised through a raffle at the El Valle Christmas Ball earlier in the month.

ACA volunteer Martyn Higgins explained that the money will be used to purchase equipment for the dementia group. He added that the event «was well attended» and «thoroughly enjoyed by everyone».

Guests dancing at the Christmas party.
Guests dancing at the Christmas party. SUR

ACA's dementia-friendly coffee mornings started earlier this year and are held on the last Monday of each month, next door to the charity shop in Puente don Manuel. Martyn said that the group offers «a friendly, welcoming environment, where carers can share information and support, while their loved ones are entertained by our great group of volunteers.»

The first coffee morning of 2024 will be on 29 January, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. For further information contact Jill Hayes via WhatsApp on 691 07 44 31.

