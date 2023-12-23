Costa del Sol dementia group celebrates first Christmas party

Sections
Highlight
Alcaucín
Saturday, 23 December 2023, 19:25
Compartir
The Alcaucín Community Association's (ACA) first dementia group Christmas party took place on Monday 19 December at their new space next to the ACA charity shop in Puente don Manuel.
Guests enjoyed a Christmas buffet and mulled wine prepared and served by the charity shop volunteers and music and entertainment was provided free of charge by Gerry Smit.
During the party Julia Burchelll, acting chairperson of El Valle Association presented ACA Manager Jill Hayes with a donation of 528 euros which had been raised through a raffle at the El Valle Christmas Ball earlier in the month.
ACA volunteer Martyn Higgins explained that the money will be used to purchase equipment for the dementia group. He added that the event «was well attended» and «thoroughly enjoyed by everyone».
ACA's dementia-friendly coffee mornings started earlier this year and are held on the last Monday of each month, next door to the charity shop in Puente don Manuel. Martyn said that the group offers «a friendly, welcoming environment, where carers can share information and support, while their loved ones are entertained by our great group of volunteers.»
The first coffee morning of 2024 will be on 29 January, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. For further information contact Jill Hayes via WhatsApp on 691 07 44 31.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.