Way of life on eastern Costa del Sol wins over British holidaymakers

London Wednesday, 5 November 2025

Speaking during the World Travel Market in London this week, mayor of Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol, Óscar Medina, highlighted the strong growth in the number of Brits choosing the town, meaning that tourism from the UK now comes very close to the numbers of German tourists, which has traditionally been its main European market.

"We are convinced that this growth will continue over the next year. What's more, we believe that the rate of increase will be higher than this year," he said, adding, "We present this destination as a way of life to conquer the British and the rest of the world." Medina insisted that the town's slogan, 'The Best Climate in Europe' will once again be one of the town's greatest tourist assets.

The mayor said that British tourists visit the town throughout the year and not just in the busy summer months: "This autumn the influx of British tourists is notable both on our promenades and in the old town itself, places that are full on a Saturday or Sunday. That is why, among many other reasons, it is so important that Torrox is present at the WTM."

The mayor pointed out that "80 per cent of British visitors to Andalucía choose the Costa del Sol as their destination" and added, "Torrox should be there."