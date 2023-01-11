Costa del Sol coastal path continues to make progress through the Axarquía A 165-metre footbridge over the River Torrox will create a new section of the ‘Senda Litoral, which will eventually connect the 170 kilometres of Malaga's coastline

An image of how the footbridge will look once completed / SUR

A new phase of Malaga’s coastal path (Senda Litoral), the project to link the 170 kilometres of the Costa del Sol’s coastline for pedestrians, was announced on Monday 9 January. It is a 163-metre footbridge over the River Torrox, in the Axarquía town of the same name.

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, is to invest 1.2 million euros to build the bridge.

The footbridge will give continuity to the four kilometres of the coastal path that Torrox already has to the west of the town and will connect with another new section that will run from the Punta del Faro area to the El Peñoncillo beach. It will be three-metres wide and have wooden handrails.

Other sections

The Diputación has already given Torrox town hall 420,000 euros to build this section of the path, which will be about 400 metres long. Wooden paving will be installed, public gardens in the area will be reorganised and work will be carried out to regenerate the environment around the coastal path.

Since 2017, the Diputación has invested 1.3 million euros in various sections of the coastal path in Torrox, including a 30-metre footbridge over the River Güi and another 45-metre one over the Manzano stream, as well as improvements to El Morche and Los Llanos promenades.

The coastal path project, which was first launched in 2017, continues to progress well along the Costa del Sol and is already 85 per cent complete.