Nerja town hall has awarded a contract to open a chiringuito (beach bar) on the town's Calahonda beach, which is situated below the iconic Balcón de Europa. The company Cielo de Montera S.L. will be in charge of the construction and management of the new establishment. In the summer of 2014 the Papagayo chiringuito on the same beach was closed by municipal order after years of complaints by local residents about noise.