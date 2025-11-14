Eastern Costa del Sol bike lane contract awarded for 400,000 euros

An idea of what the bike lane will look like once completed.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 13 November 2025 | Updated 14/11/2025 20:13h.

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has awarded a contract for the construction of a new 1,200-metre section of bike lane between the town and Maro, with a budget of 410,080 euros, financed with European funds.

"The route will start near the access to the Barranco de Maro bridge, on the old N-340 road and will continue until it reaches the roundabout at the western entrance to Maro, covering a total length of 1,200 metres," mayor José Alberto Armijo said in a statement.

Mayfra Obras y Servicios S.L. was chosen to carry out the work, out of the three companies that submitted bids. The next step will be to formalise the contract, which will allow work to begin, with an expected completion time of four months.

The new project will completely connect Nerja and Maro for cyclists from the roundabout at the entrance to Burriana beach and the roundabout at the western entrance to Maro. The entire 3.2-kilometre route will promote sustainable mobility and help to boost active tourism.

The project is part of the “Nerja Sostenible” destination tourism sustainability plan (PSTD), which is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and is fully funded by the European Union through NextGeneration EU funds.