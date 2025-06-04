Contemporary music and dance festival comes to eastern Costa del Sol

Antipanda during a rehearsal for the festival.

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga / Torre del Mar Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:11 Compartir

Three cultural venues in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol are hosting ‘IN.JER.TO: body, sound and action’, a three-day event which organisers describe as bringing together "contemporary artistic proposals that defy convention".

Organised by three independent cultural spaces in the towns, Flamenco Abierto, Espacio de Arte Tr3s Puertas and Fundación Eugenio de la Torre, the event aims to "redefine culture from its roots, encouraging self-management and direct connection between artists, stages and audiences in a unique encounter".

The programme includes contemporary dance by Laila Tafur; the collective exhibition ‘Bravío’, with visual artists from the area; Electroverdiales; described as "the reinvented folk music of Los Malagatos, who reinterpret traditional songs", and La Antipanda, who mix songs by Spanish punk groups such as Eskorbuto or La Polla Récords.

According to a statement from the event organisers, the programme includes music by Gregorio Moya and Paco Cortés; a solo exhibition by the artist Ignacio Estudillo; and the audiovisual performance ‘interespecie’ by the MolinoLab Collective, formed by Fernando Fernández and Salomé Méndez.

Finally, the programme includes a flamenco jam with Caradusanto, "where singing, rhythm and electronic beats intertwine".

The event runs from 5 to 7 June in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar:

Thursday 5 June at Peña Flamenca Niño de Vélez, Flamenco Abierto (Vélez-Málaga). Collective exhibition ‘LO BRAVÍO’, Dance by ‘Maja y Bastarda Redux’ Laila Tafur amd Electroverdiales.

Friday 6 June at Tr3s Puertas Art Space (Torre del Mar): exhibition by Ignacio Estudillo, Music - Honours to Morente - Gregorio Moya and Paco Cortés, Interspecies audiovisual performance by Colectivo Molinolab

Saturday 7 June (afternoon)- Fundación Eugenio de la Torre (Vélez-Málaga): Exhibition by Yolanda Pérez, Malaga Folk by the Malagatos, Verdiales by The Antipanda.

Closing - Saturday Night - Peña Flamenca Niño de Vélez, Flamenco Abierto (Vélez-Málaga): Caradusanto Concert and Final Flamenco Jam

Tickets cost 20 euros for Thursday, 25 euros for Friday, 15 euros for Saturday afternoon or Saturday night and a three-day ticket costs 70 euros. Tickets can be bought at the venues or booked via WhatsApp: 641 82 79 48.