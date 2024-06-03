Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of 061 air ambulance. SUR
Construction worker seriously injured after steel beam falls on him at industrial estate on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Construction worker seriously injured after steel beam falls on him at industrial estate on the Costa del Sol

The man, who was trapped by his legs, was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after being freed by firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade this Monday afternoon

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 3 June 2024, 17:48

Compartir

There has been a new serious workplace accident in Malaga province. It happened at around 2.30pm this Monday (3 June) in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol. A construction worker was seriously injured when a steel beam he was handling fell on his legs during the construction of a new warehouse on the Castillo Alto industrial estate, SUR has been able to confirm.

Following the alert to the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room, a rescue operation was quickly activated, with Local Police, Guardia Civil, firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade and medical professionasl were soon the scene. Firefighters managed to free the construction worker who had been trapped by his legs. Given the seriousness of his injuries, he was quickly rushed to a hospital in the province by air ambulance.

At the moment, no further details have been released about the incident, the state of health of the worker or the circumstances of the accident. However, 112 Andalucía sources have confirmed that the Junta's occupational risk prevention service and the Labour Inspectorate have been informed of the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Marc Anthony outshines Will Smith in star-studded E1 electric boat race in Marbella
  3. 3 La Rosaleda set for sell-out showdown as Malaga CF eye play-off final
  4. 4 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  5. 5 Meet the Brits who have become Spanish and will be voting as EU citizens in the 9 June elections
  6. 6 'The vibrant contribution Brits make to their communities in Spain is what has struck me most'
  7. 7 100 years since the birth of the man who transformed Marbella into a high profile resort
  8. 8 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot remains closed as authorities fail to appoint management company in time for summer
  9. 9 Marbella CF win play-off final to secure promotion to the third tier
  10. 10 International residents enjoy life in Spain with the best in private healthcare

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad