Construction worker seriously injured after steel beam falls on him at industrial estate on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 3 June 2024, 17:48

There has been a new serious workplace accident in Malaga province. It happened at around 2.30pm this Monday (3 June) in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol. A construction worker was seriously injured when a steel beam he was handling fell on his legs during the construction of a new warehouse on the Castillo Alto industrial estate, SUR has been able to confirm.

Following the alert to the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room, a rescue operation was quickly activated, with Local Police, Guardia Civil, firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade and medical professionasl were soon the scene. Firefighters managed to free the construction worker who had been trapped by his legs. Given the seriousness of his injuries, he was quickly rushed to a hospital in the province by air ambulance.

At the moment, no further details have been released about the incident, the state of health of the worker or the circumstances of the accident. However, 112 Andalucía sources have confirmed that the Junta's occupational risk prevention service and the Labour Inspectorate have been informed of the incident.