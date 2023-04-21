Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work starts on coastal path. SUR
Coastal path brings end to years of protests and complaints from residents

After eight years of delays, work has started to build three new sections of Malaga's coastal path in Benajarafe and Chilches

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 21 April 2023, 12:41

After eight years of delays and noncompliance, which has led to regular complaints and protests from local residents, work has started to build three new sections of Malaga's coastal path in Benajarafe and Chilches (Vélez-Málaga).

The section is 2.5 kilometres long and involves an investment of just under 1.2 million euros, financed entirely by Malaga's provincial government, the Diputación. The contract was awarded to Construcciones y Obras Verosa SL.

The second section extends from the Chilches stream to La Cañada; the old road from Chilches to Vélez-Málaga. This section has a budget of 481,574 euros and a completion period of five months.

The third phase starts in the area of the old road from Chilches to Vélez-Málaga and extends to the Pataseca stream, at the point where El Cañuelo housing development ends. It has a budget of 486,414 euros and a completion period of five months.

