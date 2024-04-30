Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 18:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has been awarded the ‘Escoba de Oro’ (golden broom) award by Ategrus, the Technical Association for the Management of Waste and the Environment, for the construction of a fixed recycling centre, which is due to start imminently, and introduction of a mobile facility, which is already up and running.

According to mayor Óscar Medina the award recognises “the efforts made to stimulate technological advances and awareness, which serve to improve our quality of life and sustainability."

In a statement he issued on Monday 29 April Medina highlighted that the town was awarded the ‘Escoba de Plata’ (silver broom) in 2022 for the comprehensive modernisation of the town’s cleaning service with forty new environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Waste law

Torrox, which Medina aims to make “one of the cleanest towns in Spain” was a pioneer in Andalucía in putting into operation the waste law which obliges the separation of organic waste from the rest with different containers, according to the mayor.

According to the Ategrus jury, “To guarantee the success of this service different awareness campaigns have been carried out to publicise the installation, rules of use, opening hours and other information of interest, carrying out practical and educational activities on the importance of recycling.”

The mobile recycling point is already in operation and moves around different parts of the town so that residents can deposit large or specific waste. Medina said that this facility was “the prelude to the large project, the start of work on which we will also announce soon”.

International organisation

Ategrus is the only Spanish association that covers all waste management, urban waste management and environmental systems and brings together municipalities, companies and technicians from the sector in order to share their experiences and exchange information.

According to the association, “as a member of the most relevant international organisations and associations, we are in a privileged position to provide the best response to the needs of our members in environmental, cleaning and waste matters.”