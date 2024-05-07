Civil Protection volunteers across Malaga province receive first aid and emergency training ahead of summer

José Rodríguez Cámara Malaga Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 16:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, has trained 21 volunteers from the Civil Protection groups of Rincón de la Victoria, Totalán and Moclinejo in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province.

This training took place at the end of April aimed to provide Civil Protection volunteer staff training in first aid as first responders, qualify them in the monitoring and prevention of accidents at sea, perform rescue operations both in and out of the water and respond to the need for qualified lifeguards along the coast.

Students were also taught how to help people with disabilities including providing assistance with accessible bathing, as well as rescue techniques and providing first aid adapted to these users.

The volunteers were trained how to identify an unconscious person with airway obstruction and cardiorespiratory arrest, alert the emergency services and apply basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques as well as the quick and safe use of an automatic external defibrillator.

Further courses

The same course will be held from May 9 to 23 in Torremolinos. In Mijas the course started on 6 May and finishes on 8 May and includes handling and maintenance of rescue jet skis, teaching volunteers how to use them in an effective and safe way.

Until May 25, some 25 volunteers from the Algatocín, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas de San Marcos, Álora, Campillos, Rincón de la Victoria, Torrox, Vélez-Málaga, Pizarra and Algarrobo Civil Protection groups will also receive training to give staff the basic skills necessary to respond to emergencies and disasters.

These online training courses cover emergency intervention with minors and people with disabilities, psychological care in emergencies for victims and responders, social skills and problem solving; communication; emergency care for citizens; humanitarian aid and international cooperation and practical simulation. These last two will be face-to-face, but the date is yet to be determined.