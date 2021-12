Christmas park to hold two evenings with no music or noise for children with autism There will be free attractions on offer for children to enjoy

Torre del Mar's Christmas amusement park, located in the town's Plaza Juan Aguilar, will hold two evenings, 15 and 17 December, without music and with low noise levels so that people with autism or sensory conditions can also enjoy the attractions.

The park opens every day at 4.30pm, offering free attractions for children and will run until 2 January 2022. Torre del Mar councillor Jesús Pérez Atencia said, "Our Christmas programme is open to all to take part."