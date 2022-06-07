Charging points for electric vehicles to be installed at harbours on the Costa The Junta de Andalucía has awarded a contract for a draft project as part of an EU commitment to reduce CO2 emmissions

The Andalusian regional government has awarded a contract for a draft project to install 12 charging points for electric vehicles in 12 ports across Andalucía. On the Costa del Sol they will be located in Caleta de Vélez, Fuengirola and Marina La Bajadilla in Marbella. The contract has been awarded to a joint venture formed by Estudio 7 Soluciones Integrales S.L. and Arana y Muñoz Edita S.L., at a cost of 78,522 euros, financed using European REACT-EU funds.

The preliminary study will calculate the estimated reduction in carbon footprint with the implementation of the charging points. Subsequently a feasibility study will be carried out, with visits to each of the ports to identify the needs and solutions at each place.

Finally a technical report will be drawn up, which not only includes the installation of the charging points for electric vehicles, but also photovoltaic collectors which will provide shade at the charging points, according to a statement from the Junta de Andalucía.

Emissions reduction

The statement went on to say that the aim of the project is to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the use of motor vehicles and contribute to the protection of the environment.

As well as the three charging points on the Costa del Sol, they will also been installed at the harbours in Garrucha, Roquetas de Mar and Adra, in Almeria; Barbate, Rota and Chipiona, in Cadiz and Mazagon, Isla Cristina and Ayamonte in Huelva.

According to the regional government, transport is responsible for more than 30 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions in the European Union, 72 per cent of which come from road transport. As part of the objective of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, the EU is committed to reducing transport emissions by 60 per cent below 1990 levels by 2050.