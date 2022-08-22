A virtual journey to 16th century Canillas de Aceituno A new mobile application allows visitors to travel back in time and recreates three dimensional images of monuments

Canillas de Aceituno boasts one of the best preserved historic centres in the Axarquía and it is now possible to travel back to its Islamic origins thanks to a new mobile phone app developed by Telefónica in collaboration with the companies MyStreetBook and Arkikus.

A virtual reconstruction tour will soon allow locals and visitors alike to see and visit the old castle, the Mudejar architecture, the town planning and water systems of 16th century Canillas de Aceituno.

It recreates the old Plaza de la Constitución, the Casa de los Diezmos and the water system, the main entrance to the castle from the Plaza Gallero Badillo, the Plaza de Armas del Castillo and the Mirador de la Plaza del Aparcamiento and more.

Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, explained that an exhaustive analysis had been carried out, “So that all the digital content is based on the main existing graphic, documentary and archaeological sources on the heritage of Canillas de Aceituno.”

Users will be able to access the app by accessing the MyStreetBook personalised routes platform in the Axarquia or from the town hall's own tourism website.