Members of Nerja's AECC at the launch of the campaign. SUR
Cancer association launches free healthy walking routes in Costa del Sol town
Health

Small groups will set out once a week to walk for between five and seven kilometres in and around Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 12:18

The Spanish association against cancer in Nerja (AECC) on the eastern Costa del Sol has presented its programme of free healthy routes which will take place every Tuesday, starting on 15 October, to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity as a preventive measure against cancer.

The association's president, Eduardo Rubio, and the provincial prevention officer, Elena Ybarra, said in a statement that the healthy routes project is aimed at people who are not in the habit of walking frequently. The outings will be made up of small groups, once a week, with routes of approximately five to seven kilometres.

Nerja’s councillor for health, Javier Rodríguez, accompanied by the councillor for social services, Daniel Rivas, congratulated the AECC for the initiative and recalled “the commitment” of the town hall in all the activities the association carries out in the town.

To register go to the AECC kiosk located in front of the town hall or to the local headquarters located in the Youth Information Centre at number 12, Calle Almirante Ferrándiz.

