Councillors went to visit the land earmarked for the development. SUR
Call to tender for 48 social houses in eastern Costa del Sol town
Housing crisis

Call to tender for 48 social houses in eastern Costa del Sol town

The Junta de Andalucía bought the land in the Pantano Oliveros area over a decade ago

Eugenio Cabezas

Algarrobo-Costa

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:56

Andalucía’s regional government has started the process to build 48 social housing units (VPO) in Algarrobo-Costa, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. The new houses will be built on the Pantano Oliveros area of the town, next to the municipal sports centre and 300 metres from the beach.

The site was acquired by the Junta de Andalucía in an agreement with Algarrobo town hall more than a decade ago. The contract is expected to go out to tender in the next few days and it will remain open until mid-January, during which time interested companies can submit their bids.

However, the Junta has not been able to specify the prices of the properties, as this will depend on the bids submitted. The land-for-housing swap procedure will weight the auction price (70%) and the social criteria, 30%. This is the first development of this type in Malaga province, where 29 have already been built in Huelva and 60 in Cordoba.

Mayor of Algarrobo Natacha Rivas has said that a few months ago 28 social housing units were completed and that the development of another 104 VPOs is pending. “The residential land is practically exhausted, but we are eager to continue moving forward, it is the local residents who want to buy a home and people from other municipalities who see that it is an idyllic place to live,” she said.

