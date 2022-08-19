Vélez-Málaga calls on Junta for an urgent solution to fix the "neglect" of Caleta port "We are talking about one of the most important fishing ports in Andalucía that is totally abandoned to its fate," said Jesús Pérez Atencia, the acting mayor of the town

The acting mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the deputy mayor of Caleta de Velez, José David Segura, both members of the indepenedent Torre del Mar party (GIPMTM) have made a formal complaint about the "state of total neglect" of the port of Caleta de Vélez.

Atencia has requested "the maintenance and cleaning of the different areas of the port, as well as its outer perimeter and waters", before a situation that, in his opinion, has become "unsustainable" by the accumulated dirt.

"We are talking about one of the most important fishing ports in Andalucía that is totally abandoned to its fate," said Atencia.

He said the current two employees tasked with cleaning the port was "clearly insufficient".

"The lack of maintenance and dirt in its waters make it an unsafe place for its users and much less attractive for those who visit us," Atencia added.

The deputy mayor of Caleta, José David Segura, asked for "respect and commitment" for an economic element "of the first order for the municipality".

"We are talking about more than 500 families making a living from the port, and it is not acceptable to be in this situation, which has been dragging on for a long time. We cannot continue like this," he said.