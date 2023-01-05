Andalusian government puts Axarquía port redevelopment out to tender The objective is to further extend the eastern side of the Caleta de Vélez harbour with a budget 2.27 million euros

The Junta de Andalucía has put out a call to tender to further develop the fishing harbour of Caleta de Vélez in the Axarquía, which is one of the most important for the region’s fishing industry.

The contract is worth 2.27 euros and interested companies have until 20 January to submit their bids electronically through the Sirec platform, according to a statement from the Andalusian regional government published on Wednesday 5 January.

The objective of the project, which is 80 per cent financed by European Regional Development Funds (ERDF), is the reorganisation of the eastern area of the harbour to adapt it to new demands of services and activities.

The works, which have a completion period of eight months, consist of providing continuity to the pedestrian routes between the promenades located to the east and west of the port, further integrating the harbour with the town of Caleta de Vélez, which belongs to Vélez-Málaga, as well as developing the roads in the area.

The budget allows for the introduction of street furniture including pergolas, benches, litter bins, bicycle parking and vegetation as well as electricity, lighting, telecommunications, water supply, drainage and irrigation.