Second burst waterpipe in a fortnight in eastern Costa del Sol village damages homes

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:58

A burst water pipe has caused damage to a residential area in Chilches (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol. The fault, the second to occur in just two weeks on Calle Vertedera in the coastal village, caused damage to the façades of four houses, a pergola and the communal swimming pool when it burst on Thursday 6 November.

Residents of Calle Vertedera were once again startled on Thursday afternoon when they noticed a huge geyser coming from a nearby area, which was carrying large volumes of water down the street, flooding the exteriors of at least four homes.

Residents quickly called the emergency services and officers from Vélez-Málaga's Local Police and the provincial fire brigade from Rincón de la Victoria, arrived at the scene. They cordoned off the area and pumped out the water to prevent it from entering the properties.

The irrigation pipe is used to transport reclaimed water from the treatment plants in Rincón de la Victoria and El Peñón del Cuervo in Malaga city to irrigate subtropical fruit plantations (mangoes and avocados) in the Axarquía.

According to residents, this is the second time that this has happened in this same area in the space of just two weeks, as the previous incident was recorded on Tuesday 21 October at around 11p.m. On that occasion the torrent of water damaged the façades of several houses, with damage to at least four properties.

On this occasion, the water also affected a pergola on one of the terraces and entered the community swimming pool. No personal injuries were reported, only material damage. Local residents have asked for the condition of these irrigation pipes to be checked and for measures to be taken to prevent such incidents recurring.