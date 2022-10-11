El Borge to provide facilities for motorhomes The town hall of the Axarquía village has earmarked 35,000 euros to provide a 1,000-square-metre space for twenty vehicles next to the village’s sports centre

The village of El Borge in the Axarquía, east of Malaga, is the latest to encourage tourism by creating a parking area for motorhomes.

Just over a year ago Canillas de Albaida inaugurated its first parking area for the vehicles and early next year El Borge will add its name to the growing list of inland towns and villages hoping to attract tourism away from the coast.

The village, which is best known as one of the most important producers of the local Axarquía muscatel grape, is to invest 35,000 euros in adapting 1,000 square metres of land next to the village’s sports centre for around twenty motorhomes.

Announcing the project on Monday, El Borge’s mayor, Raúl Vallejo, explained that the space will be located in the area known as La Huertecilla, which he says is already used by motorhome owners visiting the village.

Vallejo explained that the work to create the space will consist of building a perimeter fence to protect the area, installing facilities for emptying wastewater, the adaptation of the sewage system and provision of drinking water with connections to the municipal mains network.

The new area, which has direct access to the changing rooms and toilets of the sports centre, will have vending machines and signage marking out the different plots.

"With the construction and implementation of this motorhome area we continue to create new public areas for visitors, never before implemented and this will strengthen the position of El Borge as a tourist village," said the mayor.