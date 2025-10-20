Body recovered from sea near popular Costa del Sol beauty spot

A body was found floating in the sea between Almuñécar (Granada province) and Maro-Cerro Gordo (Nerja, Malaga) on Sunday, 19 October. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service operators received a call reporting the discovery around 7.30pm. The body was seen floating in the sea, some 500 metres from the shore. Medical and police teams were mobilised to the scene.

Salvamento Marítimo, Spain's coastguard and maritime rescue service, recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition. It was taken to the institute of legal medicine in Malaga for an autopsy to be performed.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation, but there have been no more details regarding the deceased and the cause of death for now.