Body of 44-year-old man found in Costa del Sol park

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 7 March 2024, 12:45

A man's body has been found in a park in Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, early this Thursday morning (7 March).

National Police officers have launched an investigation into the 44-year-old's death after the discovery in the Islas del Sol gardens at about 4am.

The corpse has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga where forensic experts will now carry out an autopsy.

According to sources, initial investigations point towards to a natural death, however, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm this.