Body of 44-year-old man found in Costa del Sol park
112 incident

The body has been transferred to Malaga where forensic experts will carry out an autopsy, as National Police investigations continue

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 12:45

A man's body has been found in a park in Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, early this Thursday morning (7 March).

National Police officers have launched an investigation into the 44-year-old's death after the discovery in the Islas del Sol gardens at about 4am.

The corpse has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga where forensic experts will now carry out an autopsy.

According to sources, initial investigations point towards to a natural death, however, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm this.

