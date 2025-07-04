Crackdown on counterfeit goods on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Neerja Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:25 Compartir

Local Police officers in Nerja have carried out another crackdown on counterfeit goods on the coast of the Costa el Sol. The successful operation resulted in the seizure of a total of 353 items: some 290 football kits, 17 caps and 46 pairs of trainers, which were being illegally sold on the streets.

Councillor for security Francisco Arce said that these actions "seek to protect local commerce and combat the mafias that exploit illegal vendors". Nerja town hall used the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of "not buying products from unauthorised stalls and instead collaborating with the authorities".

A previous crackdown on this type of merchandise in Nerja took place in August 2023. At that time, 1,300 counterfeit items were seized. In addition, the Local Police also filed 51 complaints for the sale or consumption of drugs on public roads and carried out two arrests for alleged crimes of gender violence and endangering public health.